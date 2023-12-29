For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after red paint was thrown over the front gates outside Downing Street.

The arrests are understood to have followed a protest in London calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Photos show red paint splattered over the black gates and on the road underneath after the incident at around 11.45am on Friday.

Red paint thrown on the gates of Downing Street in London (PA)

A man being arrested outside Downing Street in London (PA)

Metropolitan Police chief superintendent Joseph Mcdonald said: “We have been clear that we will facilitate lawful protest but where this strays into criminality we will take swift action.

“Arrests were made within minutes of this incident taking place and both people are now in custody.”

Rishi Sunak was photographed leaving Downing Street from the rear entrance following the incident.

Rishi Sunak exits Downing Street from rear entrance following protest (PA)

The prime minister seemed unaffected by the incident (PA)

The protest today comes as Israel closes the year with new assaults in central and southern Gaza, unleashing a fresh exodus of people already driven from other areas, in what defence minister Yoav Gallant called an essential stage of its mission to destroy Hamas.

It has been more than 80 days since Hamas launched an attack on 7 October which killed 1,200 people. In the weeks that followed, Israeli forces have killed 21,507 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD2366/29Dec.