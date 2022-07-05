Doctor, 85, who killed mother-of-three after botching routine procedure is jailed

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 05 July 2022 11:47
<p>A doctor, 85, who admitted to killing a mother-of-three during a botched procedure at Royal Oldham Hospital has been jailed</p>

(Dave Thompson/PA)

A doctor who killed a mother-of-three after botching a routine procedure during a hospital appointment to take samples has been jailed for three years.

Dr Isyaka Mamman, 85, had pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter over the death of Shahida Parveen, 48, in 2018 at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Dr Mamman, who was 81 at the time and had already been suspended for lying about his age, used the wrong needle and inserted it in the wrong place, piercing the sac holding Ms Perveen’s heart.

Jailing him for three years at Manchester Crown Court, Ms Justice Yip said the death was his main responsibility but the hospital trust should have done more after Dr Mamman had lied about his age and botched two earlier similar procedures, injuring patients.

