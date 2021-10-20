‘Number’ of forces investigating reports of injection spiking, police chief says

A “number” of forces across the country are investigating reports of spiking done with injections, a police organisation official has said.

Sarah Crew from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said on Wednesday she had become aware of allegations of injection spiking that morning.

“From the reports that I’ve seen, at the moment I can see a number of police forces are investigating them,” the group’s lead for Rape and Adult Sexual Offences said.

Ms Crew, who is Temporary Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “I think there is a fair assumption there may be a sexual motive in those. But there isn’t an indication.”

She told the Home Affairs committee she had raised the reports of spiking incidents involving injections to the National Crime Agency but added: “It is difficult to make an assessment on that particular trend at the moment.”

Nottinghamshire Police and West Yorkshire Police are both looking into reports of people being spiked with needles.

A 19-year-old student said she woke up with no memory and a limp after a night out in Nottingham last week, later finding a pinprick on her leg that caused a shooting pain when touched.

“The main thing that is really terrifying me as well as being spiked is that it was by an injection,” Zara Owen toldThe Independent. “Naturally, I could be a carrier of HIV or hepatitis if this needle in use was a dirty one.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday the force was aware of social media posts about injection spiking incidents. “Officers are carrying out enquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated,” they added.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police chief, was asked on Wednesday morning about reports of injection spiking. “I’m afraid I hadn’t heard that. But it sounds very worrying,” she told the Police and Crime Committee.