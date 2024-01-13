Driver charged after car hits crowd at Palestine protest in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A pensioner ploughed into a small number of pro-Palestine protestors during a march in Edinburgh on Saturday, causing minor injuries.

Police Scotland said that no-one required medical attention, and a 70-year-old woman was arrested and charged with a driving offence.

Photographs on social media showed a black Seat Leon surrounded by protesters and police officers on The Mound in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a road crash involving a car and a small number of pedestrians in Ramsay Lane, Edinburgh.

A 70-year-old woman was arrested and charged with a driving offence (Jim Orr/PA Wire)

“Officers received reports of minor injuries from pedestrians, but no medical attention was required.

“A 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a driving offence. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The demonstration was one of several pro-Palestine protests taking place across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, including in London and Dublin.

Organisers of the Edinburgh demonstration said “several thousand” people attended.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with around 1,700 police officers patrolling the capital on the walk to Parliament Square.

In total, nine people were arrested, with three arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, by distributing leaflets.

There were three arrests for inciting racial hatred – one related to a placard and two for chanting – while there were a further two arrests for racially aggravated public order offences.

A ninth arrest was made for possession of stickers to be used for criminal damage.

The protests were part of a global day of action involving 30 countries, which comes after the UK and US carried out air strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen.