Users of ‘date rape’ drug GHB face longer jail terms in crackdown on drink spiking

Anyone found with “date rape” drug GHBmay face up to five years in jail under a government crackdown on drink spiking.

The harsher penalty – up from the maximum two years at present – results from the drug being reclassified as class B, rather than class C.

Murderers and rapists have used GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) to drug their victims before attacking them but until now it has been categorised with anabolic steroids and certain tranquillisers.

Reynhard Sinaga, a prolific rapist who was jailed for life in 2020, had drugged and assaulted more than 40 men after lacing victims’ drinks with GHB.

Stephen Port, who was also jailed for life for four murders, also used the drug to sedate victims.

Two years ago, the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs called for the substance to be recategorised to bring it in line with certain amphetamines and ketamine.

The higher jail term also applies to possession of two related substances, gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), and 1,4-butanediol (1,4-BD).

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “These drugs have been used to commit too many heinous crimes and it is right that sentences for those caught in possession of them reflect the damage they do.”

Dawn Dines, founder and head of charity Stamp Out Spiking, said: “After nearly two decades campaigning against this crime, I feel some sort of justice will be felt by the numerous victims of the disgusting crime.

“I recall young men and women breaking down, sharing their experiences.

“Even though it’s too late for those victims, this is going to help so many more people in the future.

“We are delighted that the home secretary is giving a clear and concise message by the reclassification of the drugs used and that there is zero tolerance of this cowardly crime in our society.”

Penalties for supplying and producing GHB will remain at up to 14 years in prison.