A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.

Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.

He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.

But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.

He was today (Monday 19 December) jailed for eight and a half years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will also be disqualified from driving for two years after he’s released.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Crawshaw boasted to witnesses before showing them his car keys during a night out in Holmfirth and Huddersfield.

It is believed he consumed ten alcoholic drinks before attempting to drive home with his two passengers.

At around 3.15am on March 7, 2020, police received a report that a car had left the road and collided with a stone wall on the B6108 Huddersfield Road at South Crosland.

Keegan suffered fatal injuries in the collision while Thomas sustained serious injuries that is he still suffering from.

A witness described Crawshaw getting out of the vehicle and approaching them, but making no mention of the critically ill passengers in his car.

When officers arrived at the scene, Crawshaw was talking to a family member on his mobile phone was clearly heavily intoxicated.

Body cam footage from after the collision shows Crawshaw drunkenly talking to police officers, refusing to take a seat in their car while smoking a cigarette.

(West Yorkshire Police / SWNS)

Detective Constable Clare Barran said after sentencing: “This tragic incident was completely avoidable.

“Crawshaw chose to drink and drive on that night, well aware that he would have been over the limit.

“His arrogance and initial failure to accept his wrongdoing has extended the suffering and pain that Keegan’s family have had to endure.”

Sergeant Mick Kilburn said: “No sentence can ever reflect the tragic loss of life in this case.

“It serves as a timely reminder, certainly with the festive season upon us, that alcohol and driving simply do not mix.

“The message is clear. Do not drink and drive.”