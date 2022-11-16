Man arrested for ‘attempted murder’ of three police officers in car chase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder three police officers during a car chase.

He was one of three people arrested in Dudley on Tuesday in connection with a string of robberies, including an armed raid in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, West Midlands Police said.

A car believed to have been used in the raid was seen on Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley, at 12.33pm and failed to stop before ramming police cars.

It was also driven at traffic officers and a police motorbike.

Did you witness the car chase? If so, email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

The West Midlands force said: “The suspects' car was tactically brought to a stop, preventing further damage and risk to the public.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, but excessive damage was caused.

“Three people were detained and taken into custody.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of three police officers and conspiracy to commit robbery.”

The man will also be questioned in connection with 11 robberies committed across the West Midlands and West Mercia between July and August.

“A 23-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while a 52-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving,” the force added.

Inspector Dean Kett, from the force's CID, added: “This was a very serious incident and it's pure luck that nobody was seriously injured.

“This could have easily been a very different outcome.

“During many of these robberies, people have been intimidated and threatened with violence which must have been terrifying for them. The three people arrested remain in police custody and are being questioned about yesterday’s incident and the robberies.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting log 1842 of 15 November.