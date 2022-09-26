For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned the Queen's funeral, pleaded guilty in court to driving through a red light while on the phone with his wife.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was pulled over by a police officer when at the wheel of a BMW in Battersea on suspicion of running a red light.

The 65-year-old Duke was hauled to court over the offence which occurred in Wandsworth, south London on 7 April.

The royal initially denied the offences but at Lavender Hill magistrates court he admitted to not paying attention to the road, and instead, was on his phone in contact with his wife at the time.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England had already totted up nine penalty points on his driving licence from two previous speeding offences in 2019 and faces a compulsory endorsement of a further six points, which would lead to a ban.

But the Earl Marshal, who is responsible for arranging the State Opening of Parliament, will argue “exceptional hardship” in a bid to keep his licence, the court heard.

The Duke of Norfolk will argue that he needs his license in order to plan King Charles III’s coronation next year.

Outlining the facts of the driving offence, prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said: “The time was just before 3.45pm, it was a Thursday. Officers were in a vehicle on Battersea Park Road when they saw a BMW.

“Officers were stationary at a traffic lights, which turned green. A BMW cut across them and on that basis the officers assumed it must have gone through a red light because their light was green.

“One of the officers noticed the driver was using a mobile phone while doing this and didn't seem to be paying attention.

“The officers drove up to the BMW and saw through the window that the driver was using his mobile phone.”

His lawyer Natasha Dardashti made an application to exclude the public and press from that part of the hearing on grounds of national security.

“It is an extremely peculiar situation, whereby his grace, the Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshal, was responsible for the preparation and organisation of the funeral of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and he is now the person in the country who is responsible for the coronation of His Royal Highness King Charles III," she said.

“In relation to the exceptional hardship argument, his grace will need to provide some detail and information about the preparation of the coronation of His Royal Highness King Charles III.

“The application for this matter to be in camera is for reasons of national security and because details of this will be provided which have not yet been discussed with His Royal Highness, and not yet discussed with the Prime Minister and not yet discussed with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“It would be unacceptable for these details to be made public or made known to risk the escape of that information of a very sensitive nature.”

The peer had organised the Queen's funeral which took place earlier this month - an event he had spent years planning.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals gathered inside Westminster Abbey in London last Monday for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

In his role as Earl Marshal, the Duke – England’s most senior peer - will now oversee preparations for the coronation of King Charles III. He described organising the Queen’s funeral as “both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility”.

In the run-up to the funeral, the Duke said: “The events of recent days are a reminder of the strength of our Constitution, a system of government, which in so many ways is the envy of the world.”

More follows...