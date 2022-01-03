A Covid test centre was set on fire just minutes into New Year’s Day in what police believe to be a deliberate act.

Investigators say an item was thrown at the canopy of the facility in Dumbarton on Saturday morning, causing it to catch fire.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished soon after.

Images of the scene show a large hole burned into the side of a gazebo at the test centre in Risk Street.

Police Scotland said there was no impact to services provided at the centre and officers are reviewing CCTV footage.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were made aware of the fire around 12.40am when the fire service were in attendance at a fire in Risk Street at the Covid test centre. No-one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

“Subsequent enquiries carried out by officers have established the fire was a deliberate act. Around 12.20am, an item was thrown at a canopy causing it to catch fire.”

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell added: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area as I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.

“However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0262 of 1 January.

To give information anonymously, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you would like us to report on? Contact us by clicking here