Three newborn babies found dumped in parks in seven years belong to same parents

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three newborn babies dumped in parks in east London over the past seven years share the same parents, it has been revealed - as the Met Police continue the search for them.

DNA tests presented at a hearing at East London Family Court proved that a baby girl found by a dog walker in Newham earlier this year is the sister of two babies, a boy and a girl, found in similar circumstances in 2017 and 2019.

The baby, named Baby Elsa by hospital staff, was less than an hour old when she was found in a shopping bag in sub-zero temperatures on 18 January.

Her brother, Baby Harry, was found abandoned in a park in Plaistow in 2017, and her sister, Baby Roman, was discovered in a park in Newham in 2019.

At the family court hearing this month, Judge Carol Atkinson said the story was of “great public interest” as she amended restrictions to allow the reporting of the relationship between the children.

The Met Police have not yet been able to identify the parents, despite a number of public appeals over the children, who have all survived with the eldest two now adopted and Baby Elsa still in foster care.

Despite appeals in the months after Baby Harry was found in East Ham in 2019, the parents have still not been identified by police ( Metropolitan Police )

Judge Atkinson said she hoped that by identifying the children’s relationship, it could help the police in its investigation to find the biological parents.

Baby Elsa was found wrapped in a towel in a reusable shopping bag by a dog walker at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham.

At the time, police said the baby, who was discovered so cold it took doctors three hours to record her temperature, was likely to have been born in a concealed pregnancy.

Baby Roman was also discovered in freezing temperatures, in a park area close to Roman Road and Saxon Road in East Ham, on 30 January in 2019, at 10.15pm.

He was wrapped in a white towel placed in a shopping bag positioned next to a bench in a children’s play area.

Baby Roman was found in freezing temperatures, wrapped in a white towel in a shopping bag placed next to a bench ( Metropolitan Police )

Like Baby Elsa, he was also found by a dog walker, Rima Zvaliauskas, who told the BBC she had been “shocked and distressed” to make the finding.

Baby Harry was found wrapped in a white blanket in a park area off Balaam Street in Plaistow on 17 September in 2017, at 8.20am.

At the point of each discovery, the Met Police as run appeals asking for information on the parents of the babies, and appealing for people seen in the areas to come forward.In her ruling to lift reporting restrictions on Monday, Judge Carol Atkinson said: “The abandonment of a baby in this country is a very, very unusual event and there are years where there are no children abandoned, and because of that it is the story of the abandoning of a child that is of public interest.”

She continued: “It is for the same reason, in our current society, of enormous interest and importance that people know that there is a mother and father out there who felt the need to relinquish their children in this way, three times, and that is of considerable interest, it seems to me.

The junction of the Greenway and High Street South in Newham, east London, where Baby Elsa was discovered in January. It’s now emerged she has a sister and brother found in similar circumstances ( PA )

“If I restrict these rights and the reporting of that story, I think that does impact on public consciousness of these sorts of matters. It restricts the openness of justice.”

While journalists can usually attend family court proceedings, reporting restrictions limit what can be published to protect the anonymity of those involved.

Following an application made, Judge Atkinson varied the Transparency Order in Elsa’s case to allow reporting of the fact she has two siblings and other details.

Only certain other details of the three children, who are Black, can be reported.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick led the appeal over the discovery of Baby Elsa. The Met Police are still to identify the parents ( PA )

Harry and Roman – not their real names – have since been adopted.

But barrister Kate Claxton, representing Newham London Borough Council, previously told the court that the ongoing investigation means that Elsa’s birth cannot be registered, meaning no final decision regarding her care can be made.

A further hearing in her case is expected to be held at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Laurence Dight, from the Metropolitan Police, told the court on Monday that the police investigation into the identity of the parents remained ongoing, with anyone with information as to the parents’ identities asked to contact the force using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.