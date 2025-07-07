Man in court charged with murder following death of scientist in Dundee

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a scientist in an alleged street attack in Dundee.

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, died after suffering injuries near her home on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday, 20-year-old Kyler Rattray appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court, facing a single charge of murder.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody. The case is due to call again within eight days.

Earlier, tributes were paid to the “exceptional” scientist, who worked for Scottish Water.

She started her job less than six months ago, and was praised as a “highly valued” colleague.

Dr Gomo had studied in Scotland and Zimbabwe and was also a mother.

She had graduated from the National University of Science and Technology, in Zimbabwe, and obtained a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee, according to social media.

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our water resources planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.

“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”