Police warn against sharing ‘misinformation’ over death of Dundee scientist

Police Scotland have urged the public to avoid sharing “misinformation” following the death of a scientist in Dundee at the weekend.

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, a mother who worked for Scottish Water, was allegedly attacked in Dundee just before 4.30pm on Saturday.

Detectives say they recognise the “shock” in the local community and improving safety for women and girls is a “priority”.

Dr Gomo died at the scene of the incident despite attempts to save her.

On Monday, Kyler Rattray, 20, appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court, facing a single charge of murder.

No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, Dundee local police commander, said detectives were “confident that nobody else was involved and there is no wider threat to the public”.

She said senior officers had met with community leaders “to provide reassurance and support”, and that the murder had “caused shock” in the city, urging the public not to share “misinformation” on social media or to prejudice the court case.

Ms Russell said: “The death of Fortune Gomo has caused shock in Dundee.

“Police Scotland is committed to having safer communities and senior officers have met with representatives from the local community to provide reassurance and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Fortune’s family and friends, who are being supported by specialist officers, are very much in our thoughts today, as is the wider community.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested shortly after this incident and has been charged in connection with Fortune’s death.

“He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today and has been remanded in custody.

“Given that legal proceedings are now under way I am very limited in what I can say regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident, particularly any motive.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we are confident that nobody else was involved and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Working with partners to tackle violence and make Scotland’s communities safe for all women and girls is a priority for Police Scotland.

“I am also acutely aware of misinformation being shared on social media and would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances or post anything which could compromise a future court case and bring further distress to Fortune’s family.

“We have increased our patrols in the area so you will see more officers out on the streets of Dundee. I would encourage anyone with any concerns at all to speak with those officers.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was in the South Road area of Dundee around 4.25pm on Saturday and who may have information to please come forward. You can contact us by calling 101 and quote incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.

“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”