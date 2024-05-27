Man, 75, appears in court charged with murder over shooting death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 75-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was found dead on a remote track in February.

David Campbell appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Brian Low, 65.

Mr Low’s body was found on a track in Pitilie, near Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, on February 17.

It was not realised until a post-mortem examination six days later, however, that he had been shot.

Mr Low had retired from his job as a groundsman at the Edradynate Estate in 2023.

Mr Campbell, of Perth and Kinross, was charged with murder and with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea in court and was committed for further examination. He remains in custody.

He is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.