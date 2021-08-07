A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl.

The child died in hospital after being admitted by ambulance on Friday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Detectives from force’s major investigations team are probing the circumstances around her death in County Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon. The child later died in hospital.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“A post mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child's death.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by Family Liaison Officers. We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details.”

Former first minister and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster said: “Another tragic death in the constituency – this time a little girl. Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all.”