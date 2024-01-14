Jump to content

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering one-year-old boy

Police were called to Frosterley Drive at around 9am on Friday

Matt Mathers
Sunday 14 January 2024 22:15
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a young child in Darlington.

Police were called to Frosterley Drive at around 9am on Friday.

The one-year-old was found at the address and rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but died on Saturday afternoon, Durham Police said.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.

The man, who is in his 30s, has also been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.

Both have been released on conditional bail while further inquiries are carried out, the force said.

