A British man is accused of masterminding an arson plot on London businesses after allegedly being recruited as a Russian spy.

Dylan Earl has been charged under the National Security Act 2023 – the first case to involve alleged offences under the new legislation.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves and Dmitrijus Paulauska have also been charged in connection with the case, it can now be reported.

Earl is accused of undertaking fraudulent activity, research and reconnaissance of targets, and attempting to recruit individuals to materially assist a foreign intelligence service carrying out UK-related activities, prosecutors say.

Court documents show he is alleged to be connected to the proscribed terrorist group the Wagner Group.

The 20-year-old, from Leicestershire, is accused of organising and paying for an arson attack on two units on an industrial estate Leyton, east London on March 20.

He is alleged to have targeted businesses which were linked to Ukraine in order to benefit the Russian state, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

In a statement, the CPS said: “Included in the alleged activity was involvement in the planning of an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked commercial property in March 2024.

“Two further men, Paul English, 60, and Nii Mensah, 21, have also been charged with aggravated arson in connection with this case.

“Another man, Jake Reeves, 22, has been charged with agreeing to accept a material benefit from a foreign intelligence service as well as aggravated arson.

“A fifth man, Dmitrijus Paulauska, 22, has been charged with having information about terrorist acts.”