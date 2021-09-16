Mother charged with murder of five-year-old daughter in London

A mother has been charged with the murder of her five-year-old daughter at a home in Ealing, west London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Leyborne Avenue just before 1pm on Tuesday (14 September) after reports relating to the five-year-old’s welfare.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the girl, who has been identified as Aijah Thomas, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Martina Madarova, 41, of Leyborne Avenue, was charged on Wednesday (15 September) with her murder and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (16 September).

The child’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Thursday, the Met Police said.