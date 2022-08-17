Daughter charged with murder of school dinner lady ‘stabbed 30 times’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a school dinner lady who was allegedly murdered by her 21-year-old daughter in a stabbing attack.

Mum-of-two Aziza Bennis, 58, suffered more than 30 knife wounds at the flat where she lived near Acton Town tube station in west London on Monday afternoon, prosecutors told Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

Officers were called to the address on Boddington Gardens just after 3.30pm following reports of a disturbance. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had worked for several years at nearby Ark Acton Academy as a dinner lady.

Oli Knight, principal at Ark Acton, said: “It is devastating news, and our thoughts are with Aziza's family at this difficult time.

“She was a long-standing member of staff and will be missed.

Have you been affected by this incident? If so email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

A post mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple stab injuries (PA)

“We will offer support to staff and students and hope to find a fitting way to remember Aziza when we return to school.”

A woman, who lives nearby but asked not to be named, said: “It is just horrible. There are no winners to this. She was a dinner lady at a local school.

“She was caring. She had two daughters.”

The victim's eldest daughter Hanna Bennis, 21, appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged with murder this morning.

She spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address. Ms Bennis, of Ealing, west London, was remanded in custody until the next scheduled court hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, 19 August.

Ms Bennis’ daughter 21-year-old daughter will appear at the Old Bailey this week (PA)

Speaking after the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has lost her life in this incident.

"They will continue to receive our full support.

“While an early arrest in this investigation is a positive development, we are still keen to build a picture of what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who lives nearby or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward if they saw or heard anything unusual.

“No piece of information is insignificant.”

The incident follows a spate of violence in the capital this month. There have been 58 homicides in London so far this year.

Eighty-seven-year-old pensioner Thomas O’Halloran was stabbed to death in Ealing on Tuesday afternoon while he was in his mobility scooter.

Officers released CCTV images of a “dangerous” man seen fleeing the crime scene following the attack. Detectives said they “urgently” want to identify the man as they pleaded with the public to come forward with information.

Additional reporting by SWNS