A murder investigation has been launched after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Ealing on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Police were called at 00:10am on Tuesday, 17 May to reports of a stabbing in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and found the woman had suffered multiple stab injuries. Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a west London police station.

Officers are confident they know the woman's identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course and a crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.

A crime scene is in place, the Metropolitan Police confirmed (Supplied)

West Area BCU Commander Sean Wilson who is responsible for policing in Ealing said: “This is a truly shocking incident which will understandably cause significant concern among the local community and Londoners as a whole.

“Violence of any kind, but particularly against women and girls, has a profound impact on communities and this will understandably impact on the confidence of those in the area going about their daily business.

“I want to reassure the Ealing community that a team of specialist homicide detectives have commenced an investigation and they will use their skills and experience to ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“My local officers will also be in and around the area in South Ealing; if you have any concerns I would encourage you to approach them and speak to them. You can also speak to your local neighbourhood policing team or dial 101.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 77/17May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

