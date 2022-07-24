Man stabbed to death in west London pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s was found stabbed to death in a west London pub, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said it responded to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries in a pub on Uxbridge Road, Ealing on Saturday night around 11.55pm.

Officers attended with paramedics but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have been made in the early stages of the investigation but the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Ealing.

“Police were called at 11.55pm on Saturday, 23 July, to a man suffering stab injuries inside a pub in Uxbridge Road, W13.

“Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues.

“The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family have been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

“Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 8656/23jul. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”