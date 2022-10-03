Jump to content

Man, 42, has part of ear bitten off in nightclub attack

A 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 03 October 2022 22:14
<p>Club Nexis in Mansfield, where police said a man had part of his ear bitten off in an attack</p>

Club Nexis in Mansfield, where police said a man had part of his ear bitten off in an attack

(Google Maps)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of biting part of a man’s ear off in an attack at a nightclub in Nottinghamshire.

The victim, 42, was taken to hospital for treatment after the assault at Club Nexis, on Clumber Street in Mansfield.

The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday 25 September.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

He was subsequently released on bail, on the condition he does not enter any licensed premises in the town’s centre.

PC Hannah Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent incident which would have been witnessed by members of the public.

“We are thoroughly investigating what happened and due to the quick work from officers were able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, who hasn’t already come forward and spoken us, to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 78 – of 25 September 2022 – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

