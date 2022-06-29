Man jailed for having puppies’ ears cropped

Warren Wesley Jackman has also been banned for life from keeping any animals

Adam Dutton
Wednesday 29 June 2022 15:28
<p>Ear-cropping involves removing the outer portion of the extremity – often without anaesthetic</p>

(RSPCA / SWNS)

A cruel dog owner has been jailed for paying £200 to have three puppies’ ears cropped in a banned procedure.

Warren Wesley Jackman, 40, received a 16-week sentence after RSPCA inspectors found the animals bleeding with stitches in their ears.

Ear cropping is a practice in which a dog’s outer ears are removed, or have the tips or large parts cut off, for cosmetic purposes. It is often done with razor blades and no anaesthetic.

Jackson was caught after RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor visited his home in Redditch Road, Birmingham, last August.

Ms Taylor said: “Police attended a flat on another matter and were concerned about the three dogs who had cropped ears. They contacted me and seized the dogs, who came into RSPCA care.”

She added: “The puppies’ ears were freshly cropped and had not yet healed – they still had stitches in the wounds. The male pups’ ears were inflamed and sore.

“We interviewed the man who claimed to have bred the puppies before selling them toJackman and provided us with bills of sale.

“He told us that Jackman had cropped their ears.

“When I spoke to Jackman he admitted that he’d paid £200 for them to have their ears cropped.”

Warren Wesley Jackman was jailed for 16 weeks

(RSPCA / SWNS)

A female bully XL, called Mika, and two three-month-old puppies – Zushi and Zino – were seized by police.

Jackman admitted two offences under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was also banned from keeping all animals for life when he was sentenced on 13 June.

The RSPCA is now rehoming the animals.

SWNS

