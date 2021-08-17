A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in an east London cemetery.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to reports that a man had been found unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetry Park at around 7am on Monday.

On arrival, officers and LAS paramedics found the man, who had sustained a head injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is believed to be aged 50.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The discovery of a body in these circumstances will understandably cause concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure them that an investigation is already underway, led by specialist homicide detectives.

“At this early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to what has caused this fatal head injury."

She added: “I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, either this morning or last night, to come forward."

“Any information, no matter how small, could be extremely important to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, providing the reference 1277/16. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.