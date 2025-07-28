Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man charged after being restrained by passengers on EasyJet flight from Luton to Glasgow

Footage online appears to show the man shouting ‘death to Trump’

Holly Evans
Monday 28 July 2025 12:30 BST
The man was arrested for suspected terror offences on an Easyjet flight to Glasgow (Alamy/PA)
The man was arrested for suspected terror offences on an Easyjet flight to Glasgow (Alamy/PA)

A man has been charged after an incident during an Easyjet flight from Luton to Glasgow airport.

Footage of the incident circulating online appears to show a man standing in the aisle shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu akbar”, an Arabic phrase that means “God is greater”.

The suspect is then seen being tackled to the ground by two men.

He was removed from the aircraft and arrested after arriving at the airport at 8.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday. They said the footage is being assessed by counter-terror officials.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened security in Scotland as President Donald Trump enjoys a private visit to his two golf resorts.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to meet the US leader in the coming hours after travelling to his hotel in Ayrshire.

An easyJet spokesperson said: "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow yesterday was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour on board.

"EasyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in