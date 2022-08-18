Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher.

Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.

The former biology teacher, who taught at the school in the city until 2005 when he retired, was last seen at about 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.

Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Black has been released on bail pending further examination, while McNaughton has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again before Friday August 26.