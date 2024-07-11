Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man appears in court accused of attempting to murder a police officer

Thomas Malone, 27, is also accused of abduction and assault.

Laura Paterson
Thursday 11 July 2024 16:11
Thomas Malone appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
Thomas Malone appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a police officer.

Thomas Malone, 27, faces 18 further charges including abduction, assault and stealing a car.

He is accused of a string of driving offences including dangerous driving.

Police Scotland earlier said one of their officers was on foot when he was injured in an incident involving an allegedly stolen Mercedes GLE at a petrol station on Stenhouse Road, Edinburgh, at about 7.25pm on Tuesday.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and later discharged.

Malone, of Edinburgh, appeared at the city’s sheriff court in a private hearing on Thursday.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in