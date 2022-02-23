Man accused of killing Edinburgh woman Dawn Trusler appears in court
Joseph Cummings, 37, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh has appeared in court.
Joseph Cummings appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to face three charges, including the murder of Dawn Trusler.
He made no plea. The 37-year-old was committed for further examination and has been remanded in custody.
Ms Trusler’s body was found at a house in the capital’s Stenhouse Gardens North, Saughton, on Monday at about 9.30am, after Police Scotland were called to the address.
Cummings, of Edinburgh, also faces charges against the Police and Fire Reform Act and the Criminal Justice and Licensing Act.
He is set to appear again before the court within the next eight days.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.