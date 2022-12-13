Man denies murder of Emma Caldwell and 45 other charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man accused of killing Emma Caldwell in 2005 has denied her murder and 45 other charges.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, pleas for not guilty were issued on behalf of Iain Packer to a total of 46 charges including 11 alleged rapes.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between 1990 and 2016.

Packer, 50, is accused of murdering Ms Caldwell by strangling her on April 5 2005 in an area called Limefield Woods in South Lanarkshire.

He is further charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of her naked body and possessions “by means to the prosecutor unknown”.

A number of the other alleged crimes are also said to have taken place at Limefield Woods.

He is also accused of lewd or libidinous practice towards a girl who was aged 14 or 15 at the time.

As well as rape, the charges include cases of alleged abduction, indecent assault and sexual assault involving a number of women.

Three men and one boy aged 15 at the time are listed in the charges as victims of alleged assaults.

Packer was not present at the procedural hearing in Edinburgh, where Ronnie Renucci KC entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Mr Renucci said: “Mr Packer pleads not guilty to all of the charges on the indictment.”

He said the defence inquiries are not yet complete.

Judge Lord Beckett noted the defence case would be a “huge undertaking” as there is a “very, very large indictment”.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard KC said there would be well over 100 witnesses in the case.

He said five of the complainers in the case are now deceased.

A further preliminary hearing was set for Friday June 2 next year.

An 11-week trial was set to commence its floating period on January 15 2024, at the High Court in Glasgow.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.