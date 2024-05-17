Jump to content

Man cleared of murdering former Fettes College teacher Peter Coshan

A jury found the case against Paul Black, 65, not proven.

Nick Forbes
Friday 17 May 2024 16:21
Peter Coshan died in 2022 (Police Scotland/PA)
Peter Coshan died in 2022 (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

A 65-year-old man has been cleared of murdering a retired Fettes College teacher whose body was found next to a wall in Northumberland.

Paul Black, 65, was on trial at Edinburgh High Court accused of the murder of Peter Coshan, 75, at his flat in Leith on either August 11 or 12 2022.

On Friday, the jury returned a not proven verdict on the murder charge, however, Black was found guilty of perverting the course of justice, after admitting this during the course of the trial.

Mr Coshan, a former biology teacher, had been lured to Black’s Seafield Road address by his flatmate, Paul McNaughton, who pleaded guilty to his murder last year.

The jury retired to begin its deliberations on Friday and returned its verdict in the afternoon.

