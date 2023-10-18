Paedophile who abducted and abused girl for 27 hours to be sentenced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A paedophile who abducted and sexually abusing a young girl as she walked home is due to be sentenced later.

Andrew Miller, 53, who also uses the name Amy George, pleaded guilty to abducting and repeatedly abusing the primary school-aged child over a period of more than 24 hours.

He was dressed as a woman at the time he offered the child – whom he had never seen before – a lift in February, in the Scottish Borders.

Miller took the girl back to his house and subjected her to repeated attacks, which a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

At the High Court in Edinburgh in May, Miller pleaded guilty to charges of abduction; sexual assault; watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13; and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

The court heard Miller was transitioning into a woman, and at his first appearance at Selkirk Sheriff Court, his fingernails were painted red.

Miller has been held in the male prison estate following a row over the jailing of transgender rapist Isla Bryson who was sent to a female prison in February.

Judge Lord Arthurson described Miller’s offences as “abhorrent crimes” of the utmost “deviance and depravity” which were “the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The child was locked in Miller’s home for 27 hours, during which time she was repeatedly touched, and also forced to watch pornography.

She dialled 999 while Miller, who was wearing women’s underwear, was asleep.

She found the landline phone and called police, saying she had been touched inappropriately, the court heard.

Miller, who had run a butcher’s shop, claimed he offered the girl a lift “because she was freezing”, and claimed forcing her to sleep in the bed with him “was a motherly thing”.

After his arrest, three laptops were seized from his property and a total of 242 indecent images of children were found.

Miller, who was kept in custody after his arrest on February 9, will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.