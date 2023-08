US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi due to hear decision on extradition

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A rape suspect fighting extradition to the US is expected to find out whether he will be sent to America.

Nicholas Rossi appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning by videolink from HMP Edinburgh, after claiming to be unwell.

He was bent over at the waist, dressed in a green jumper and did not show his face.

When asked if he is Rossi, he did not answer.

His lawyer Mungo Bovey KC attempted to delay proceedings and asked for Rossi to be excused.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen suggested Rossi attended court by videolink “voluntarily”, but in an angry outburst Rossi claimed he had been brought before the camera by “physical force” and he called the sheriff “a disgrace to justice”.

Rossi, 35, is wanted in the US in connection with alleged offences including rape and is contesting moves by authorities there to have him flown over to face legal proceedings.

He claims to be an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity.

The hearing on Wednesday was postponed previously on medical grounds.

Rossi was arrested in the UK more than two years ago in connection with the alleged offences in the US.

He was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he was detained in December 2021.