Boy, 16, stabbed to death named as family pays tribute to ‘beautiful boy’

The uncle of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death just yards from his home has paid tribute to his “beautiful” nephew who was “always smiling”.

Taye Faik was killed in Kendal Gardens, a quiet cul-de-sac in Edmonton, on Sunday night, with one witness claiming he was attacked by a pair of men in balaclavas.

He is the 16th teenage victim of homicide in the capital so far this year and his death comes just days after schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Speaking to MyLondon, his distraught uncle Altough Faik said: “He was a beautiful boy. We are devastated.

“He had a bright future ahead of him. He hasn’t been given the chance to flourish like he would have.

“He was always smiling and was a pleasure to be around. He managed to get to his house after being stabbed. These boys must lay down these knives.

“All I can imagine is the look on his face as he was stabbed. I keep playing it over and over in my mind.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the stabbing and a post-mortem is due to take place on Wednesday.

Detective chief inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a tragic incident in which another young person has lost their life on the streets of London,” she said.

“We are in the early stages and are currently working on a number of lines of enquiry in what is a fast-moving investigation. We are urgently appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage including CCTV or dashcam of the incident or the local vicinity around the time of the attack.”