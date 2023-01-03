Police issue E-fit for man behaving inappropriately to teen girls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was reported to approach teenage girls in Swanley, and make lewd comments directed at them on three separate occasions.

The incidents took place between April and August 2022 and one of the victims cooperated with Kent Police to generate the E-fit.

Officers had made an arrest, following an investigation but did not lead to any charges.

PC Kim Townsend, of the West Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: “While these incidents were reported during the summer, we remain determined to track down the man responsible.

“We are now hoping the issue of a computer generated image will prompt anybody who suffered from a similar incident in Swanley, or who recognises the person pictured, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/159149/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.