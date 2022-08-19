British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, who grew up in London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.

Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which are due to run concurrently.

The counts related to his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating and executing prisoners.

Addressing the jihadist, judge Ellis said: “The behaviour of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and callous.

I pity you for choosing hatred and for succumbing to a false theology Diane Foley

“This is a significant episode in the history of our country and our justice system.”

The court heard statements from some of the victims’ loved ones, including those of US journalist James Foley.

His mother, Diane Foley, told Elsheikh his “hatred overtook your humanity”.

“This trial has revealed the horrific human rights crimes you committed while part of Isis,” she said, addressing him directly in her victim impact statement.

“Your hatred overtook your humanity.”

Becoming audibly emotional, Ms Foley continued: “Knowing Jim, my suffering and that of our family would have given Jim the deepest pain.

“(But) Jim would say ‘Elsheikh, you did not kill me. I am alive in my family and friends and their friends.

“I live on in those who survived your inhumanity. I am alive in all those who aspire to moral courage.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo (left) speaking to El Shafee Elsheikh (right) (ITV News/PA) (PA Media)

“In many ways I am more alive than I have ever been’.”

Addressing Elsheikh again, she added: “I pity you for choosing hatred and for succumbing to a false theology.”

Elsheikh sat wearing a green, prison-issue jumpsuit, with white trainers and a black face-covering, and wore glasses.

At times he appeared to turn his head in the direction of those reading out their victim impact statements.

Judge Thomas Selby Ellis was due to allow the jihadist the opportunity to speak before passing sentence on him, which he later declined.

Elsheikh was one of a gang of four Isis militants branded The Beatles due to their British accents.

The cell was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John; Aine Davis; Alexanda Kotey and Elsheikh.

Kotey was handed a life sentence by judge Selby at the same court in April.