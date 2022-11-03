Man and woman charged with manslaughter after death of ‘beautiful’ baby girl
Little Elaina Rose Aziz was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest after being found ‘seriously unwell’
A man and woman have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a one-year-old baby girl.
Little Elaina Rose Aziz was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest after being found ‘seriously unwell’ at a house in Nuneaton, Warkwickshire, on August 6, 2020.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Top Knot Close but the youngster was pronounced dead a short time later.
Warwickshire Police confirmed today (Thurs) a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman had been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.
The pair are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child and wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, and neglecting a child or young person.
Both will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court next Friday (11/11).
At the time of Elaina Rose’s death, heartbroken family members paid a moving tribute to their “perfect little miracle” in a statement.
They said: “Our whole family is absolutely heartbroken and devastated at the loss of our beautiful baby girl, Elaina Rose.
“She was enormously loved and adored by us all; she was our daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter and niece.
“Elaina only ever knew happiness and our love and devotion.
“Elaina was our little miracle, perfect in every way, and the most loved and adored little princess there could ever be.
“She was beautiful inside and out, with her bouncy soft curls in her masses of hair and the longest of eyelashes.
“Her smile was enough to melt anyone’s heart, and her giggle was so infectious.
“She was always a happy little girl who loved learning to sing and sign with Mr Tumble and her nightly snuggles with Pepe Nana watching Moon and Me.
“She had lots of adventures out in the countryside; she loved listening to the birdies sing and the wind in the trees.
“She will forever be in our hearts and minds and will travel with us wherever we may venture until we meet again. Goodnight baby girl.
“She was given by God as a pure gift and taken back into his loving arms; she was too angelic to be in this world.”
Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, of Warwickshire Police, said previously: “We’re keen to understand exactly what happened and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries.”
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said at the time: “We were called at 9.26pm to a residential property on Top Knot Close, Nuneaton to reports of an unwell child.
“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an ambulance from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.
“One girl was in a serious condition and received emergency treatment on scene before being taken on blue lights to hospital.”
