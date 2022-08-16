Jump to content
Elderly man stabbed to death while riding mobility scooter in London

Tuesday 16 August 2022 21:12
(Independent)

An elderly man who was riding a mobility scooter has been stabbed to death in west London.

Police said the victim, believed to be aged in his 80s, was attacked in Greenford, Ealing, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Cayton Road at 4.06pm to reports of a man with stab injuries. Parademics and an air ambulance responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made no arrests and are working to inform the man’s next of kin.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: “This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

“We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

More to follow...

