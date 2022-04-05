Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

The man and woman were both unresponsive, police said

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 05 April 2022 09:39
<p>Their bodies were found in a home on The Warren in Cromer</p>

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.

Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.

The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.

Police said a crime scene is in place

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”

“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”

Police said next of kin have been informed.

