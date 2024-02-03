Bus driver dies after attack at station in Elgin as boy, 15, arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old has been arrested following the death of a 58-year-old bus driver.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday, February 2 2024, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin where he later died.

“A 15-year-old mah has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

Elgin bus station was closed on Saturday as police investigated the incident, with operator Stagecoach Bluebird cancelling a number of services.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who is also the Scottish Government’s Minister for Small Business, said he had spoken to local police and Stagecoach.

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot.

“Everyone working on our local buses provide an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

More to follow on this breaking news story...