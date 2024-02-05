Jump to content

Boy, 15, in court charged with murder over death of bus driver

Keith Rollinson, 58, died following an incident in Elgin on Friday.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 05 February 2024 17:55
Bus driver Keith Rollinson died following an incident on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)
(PA Media)

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a bus driver in Moray.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died at Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin, following an incident in the St Giles Road area of the town on Friday evening.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said at the weekend: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.”

