Boy, 15, in court charged with murder over death of bus driver

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a bus driver in Moray.

Keith Rollinson, 58, died at Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin, following an incident in the St Giles Road area of the town on Friday evening.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said at the weekend: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.”