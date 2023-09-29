Boy, 17, appears in court accused of murdering school girl Elianne Andam in Croydon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in Croydon.

Elianne died from a severe neck injury after being attacked in front of horrified school friends at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

A boy was arrested in New Addington just over an hour after the attack outside of a shopping centre in busy Wellesley Road, Croydon, south London.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at a youth court hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Old Palace of John Whitgift School pupil Elianne has been described by her family as the “light of our lives”. They said she was “bright and funny” and “had her whole life ahead of her”.

On Thursday, loved ones held a vigil at the scene of her death, where a large group of relatives put their arms around each other as flowers were put on the ground.

A statement read out by a church leader on behalf of the family said: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.”