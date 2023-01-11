Elle Edwards murder: Another person arrested over Christmas Eve pub shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Elle Edwards in a Christmas Eve pub shooting on the Wirral.

The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village as she celebrated with friends and she died later in hospital.

Merseyside Police have said they did not believe she was the intended target of the attack.

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man from Wirral on suspicion of her murder.

A 23-year-old woman, also from Wirral, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the shooting to five.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere was previously arrested on suspicion of the 26-year-old beautician’s murder. He was recalled to prison on licence.

A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been bailed, police said.

A 31-year-old man arrested on 29 December on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs is still appealing for more information after the murder of Elle Edwards (PA)

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers where information can be given in confidence.”

Ms Edwards died from a gunshot wound in her head after several shots were fired at the entrance to the pub.

“My beautiful Ellie Marlene, love of my life, my best friend, she will always shine and be beautiful and bright,” her father said in a statement read out by a detective.

Elle’s family released a devastating statement after the attack (Merseyside Police/PA). (PA Media)

Speaking just before the New Year on Friday 30 December, Detective Coombs said: “Elle’s family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death. They need answers and now it’s more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know.

“We know that the answers to this lie within our communities. So my appeal to you is please tell us what you know and help us get justice for Elle’s family.”

The family’s statement, which Det Supt Coombs read out, said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May – her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her. Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“Her laugh was infectious – anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future.

“She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together.

“We will love and miss her forever. Our Elle May, the most beautiful and bright star out there, forever and always.

“My beautiful Elle Marlene is the love of my life and she is my world, my best friend.

“She will always shine and be beautiful and bright, my Elle has never gone.”