Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering married couple with fentanyl

Luke D’Wit, 34, is accused of poisoning Stephen Baxter, 61, and his 64-year-old wife Carol, and rewriting their will.

Sam Russell
Monday 18 March 2024 16:54
Luke D’Wit was standing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court (Essex Police/PA)
Luke D’Wit was standing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court (Essex Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Jurors have started their deliberations in the trial of an IT worker who is accused of murdering a married couple with fentanyl.

Luke D’Wit is accused of poisoning Stephen Baxter, 61, and his 64-year-old wife Carol, and rewriting their will to make him a director of their shower mat firm Cazsplash.

The couple were found dead at their home in West Mersea, Essex, by their daughter Ellie on Easter Sunday last year.

D’Wit, 34, of West Mersea, denies the murders of Mr and Mrs Baxter, and is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Lavender, summed up evidence in the case to jurors on Monday before sending them out to start considering their verdicts.

He told them that they were under no pressure of time.

The judge sent the jury home for the day just before 5pm and asked them to return at 10am on Tuesday, when they will resume their deliberations.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in