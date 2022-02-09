Eltham ‘murder’: Man in 20s stabbed to death outside community centre in London

The man was treated for his stab wounds at the scene but died in hospital the same evening

Lamiat Sabin
Wednesday 09 February 2022 10:20
<p>Lionel Road Community Hall in Eltham </p>

Lionel Road Community Hall in Eltham

(Google )

Police have launched a murder investigation in southeast London after a man believed to be in his early 20s was stabbed to death.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside Lionel Road Community Hall, in Eltham – in the borough of Greenwich – at just after 5pm on Tuesday (8 February).

Police, and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene – where the man was treated for his stab wounds.

He was then taken to a hospital in east London, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have yet been made.

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the murder investigation.

A crime scene is in place at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain so for some time.

Police have urged anyone with information, however limited they may think it is, to call 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Have you got a story you would like us to report on? You can contact us by clicking here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in