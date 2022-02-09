Police have launched a murder investigation in southeast London after a man believed to be in his early 20s was stabbed to death.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing outside Lionel Road Community Hall, in Eltham – in the borough of Greenwich – at just after 5pm on Tuesday (8 February).

Police, and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene – where the man was treated for his stab wounds.

He was then taken to a hospital in east London, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have yet been made.

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the murder investigation.

A crime scene is in place at the scene of the incident and is likely to remain so for some time.

Police have urged anyone with information, however limited they may think it is, to call 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

