Search for killer as boy, 15, and man, 23, stabbed to death in London
A boy, believed to be 15, and a 23-year-old man have been stabbed to death in north London.
Police have launched a double murder investigation following the incident in Elthorne Road, Islington, at around 11.30pm on Thursday.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a west London hospital where he too was pronounced dead.
A third victim, believed to be 28, was also located at an address in the Archway area having suffered a stab wound.
He remains at a north London hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place.
There have been no arrests.