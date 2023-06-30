Search for killer as boy, 15, and man, 23, stabbed to death in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A boy, believed to be 15, and a 23-year-old man have been stabbed to death in north London.

Police have launched a double murder investigation following the incident in Elthorne Road, Islington, at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a west London hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

A third victim, believed to be 28, was also located at an address in the Archway area having suffered a stab wound.

He remains at a north London hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place.

There have been no arrests.