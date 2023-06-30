Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Search for killer as boy, 15, and man, 23, stabbed to death in London

Rich Booth
Friday 30 June 2023 10:33
(Independent )

A boy, believed to be 15, and a 23-year-old man have been stabbed to death in north London.

Police have launched a double murder investigation following the incident in Elthorne Road, Islington, at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a west London hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

A third victim, believed to be 28, was also located at an address in the Archway area having suffered a stab wound.

He remains at a north London hospital where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe a large number of people were present when the attack took place.

There have been no arrests.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in