Kevin Spacey flew into a star-studded charity ball at Sir Elton John’s home on a private jet before storing the “most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in the singer’s garage, a court heard today.

The Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer, who gave evidence via video link from Monaco, was called as a defence witness in the Oscar-winning actor’s trial at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday.

Spacey, 63, standing trial under his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, was labelled a “sexual bully” when proceedings began last month.

He denies 12 charges concerning four men, including sexual assault and indecent assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew KC asked Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish, who gave evidence just before him, about when the actor had attended a fundraising event at their home in Windsor.

Spacey is alleged to have made a man “almost come off the road” after an alleged “painful” crotch grab as he drove the actor to the lavish showbiz party.

Spacey previously told jurors how he stored “the most expensive” Mini Cooper “ever” in Sir Elton’s garage.

Sir Elton said the actor attended the event in the early 2000s and stayed the night but said he could not remember him visiting the property after that.

Ms Agnew asked Sir Elton if he had a recollection of Spacey at the event.

Sir Elton said: “Yes, because he arrived in white tie.

“He was on a flight, he came on a private jet and he came straight to the ball.”

On whether he came straight from the private jet, he added: “I assume so, yes.”

Ms Agnew added: “Do you remember that at that ball he bought a Mini?”

After Sir Elton confirmed his recollection, she added: “And do you remember that that Mini was kept at your home for quite some time?”

The Rocket Man star added: “That I don’t remember but it’s possible because it was his car and he was going somewhere else.

“I have no recollection of it.”

Asked if Spacey visited their home again after the ball, Sir Elton said: “At the night that he attended the ball, he stayed over night at our house.”

Pressed again on whether he had returned after the event, he added: “I can’t remember him coming after that, no.”

Sir Elton said he did not remember the arrangements for the Mini being moved from his house.

Spacey, wearing grey suit, light blue shirt and a dark blue tie with white dots on it, watched from the dock during Sir Elton’s evidence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.