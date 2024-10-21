First adults charged with riot after deaths of two boys in Cardiff enter pleas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have pleaded guilty to rioting after the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash in Wales last year.

Nineteen people appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday charged with riot in the Ely area of the city.

All but two denied the charge, however, one man did admit to assaulting two emergency workers, and another was not arraigned.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

Kyle Telemaque, 19, from Ely, who was in the first group of five to appear, pleaded guilty to the charge as well as two separate charges related to supplying cannabis.

Telemaque was 17 at the time of the incident.

Jumana Fouad, 18, from Ely; who was 16 at the time of the incident, also pleaded guilty.

The court heard she was charged with the offence shortly after her 18th birthday.

McKenzie Danks, 21, from Caerau, denied rioting but pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of two police officers.

Fifteen others pleaded not guilty to riot. These were: Lianna Tucker, 18, from Ely; Michaela Gonzales, 26, from Ely; Jayden Westcott, 20, from Ely; Jamie Jones, 23, from Llanrumney, Cardiff; Luke Williams, 31, from Ely; Connor O’Sullivan, 25, from Caerau, Cardiff; Zayne Farrugia, 24, from Caerau; Lee Robinson, 37, from Cardiff; Jaydan Baston, 20, from Caerau; Harvey James, 18, from Fairwater, Cardiff; Jordan Webster, 28, from Ely; Kieron Beccano, 25, from St Fagans, Cardiff; Ashdon O’Dare, 26, from Ely; Jordan Bratcher, 26, from Llanishen, Cardiff; McKenzie Pring, 19, who appeared from HMP Parc.

Callum O’Sullivan, 23, from Ely, also appeared before the court but was not arraigned.

No trial date has been set, with another hearing set for November 1.

Matthew Cobbe, who appeared for the prosecution, suggested that because of the number of defendants, the trial could be split into two groups, lasting four and five weeks. This will be decided at the next hearing.

All the defendants were granted bail.

Seven youths, aged between 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are set to appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on December 16, also charged with riot.