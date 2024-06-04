Emile Heskey ordered to pay almost £200,000 in legal fees after tax dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former footballer Emile Heskey has been ordered to pay almost £200,000 in costs after a legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs.

HMRC took legal action against the former England striker in 2017 over an unpaid tax bill worth £1.637 million.

Mr Heskey, 46, was due to face trial at the High Court over the bill in November 2019, but this did not take place after he admitted liability for the debt.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, a specialist costs judge ruled Heskey should pay a further £194,794.42 in legal fees for the case.

Costs Judge Mark Whalan said the sum was “reasonable and proportionate” in the “complex” case.

Barrister Daniel Laking, for HMRC, told the court that proceedings were launched against Mr Heskey over 15 penalty notices issued to him from 2005.

Mr Heskey did not attend the hearing and was not represented.

The figure he must now pay does not include interest, meaning he may need to pay more than the sum ordered.

Mr Heskey played for teams including Leicester City, Liverpool, Birmingham City and Aston Villa in his club career, and represented England.