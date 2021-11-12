David Henderson, who organised the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala when it crashed into the English Channel, has been jailed for 18 months.

The 67-year-old businessman was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, after he was found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. His legal team are considering appealing the verdict.

He was accused of failing to follow safety regulations, which resulted in the 28-year-old footballer’s death on 21 January 2019, as he flew from Nantes to Wales after completing a £15m transfer deal with Cardiff City.

Sala’s body was recovered a month after the crash, but the body of pilot David Ibbotson is yet to be found.

Henderson, of Hotham in the East Riding of Yorkshire, had denied acting in a reckless or negligent manner which would have been likely to endanger the plane, but a jury found him guilty last month by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

The father-of-three and former RAF officer employed Mr Ibbotson, 59, as the pilot of the Piper Malibu N264DB plane – which was not authorised to carry commercial passengers – while being aware that he did not have a commercial pilots licence, the court previously heard.

In addition, it was alleged that Mr Ibbotson’s rating to fly the aircraft had expired and he was not qualified to fly at night. Furthermore, Henderson did not have an air operator certificate, which meant he was not legally allowed to take money for trips.

“Breach after breach after breach, all known about and encouraged by Henderson. The approach to them is one of risk taking, not risk assessment,” prosecutor Martin Goudie QC previously told the court, accusing Henderson of running an “incompetent, undocumented, risk creating and dishonest” organisation.

After finding out the plane had gone down, the court heard that Henderson texted a number of friends and colleagues telling them to stay silent, warning it would “open a can of worms”.

“Ibbo has crashed the Malibu and killed himself and VIP! Bloody disaster. There will be an enquiry,” he texted one person. In another message, he wrote: “Questions may be asked about his flying.”

