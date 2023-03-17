Mother of girl killed in speedboat crash brands skipper ‘coward’ as he’s spared jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The tearful mother of the 15-year-old girl who was killed in a speedboat crash has branded the skipper a “coward” as he and the company owner avoided being sent to prison.

Speedboat skipper Michael Lawrence, 55, and company owner Michael Howley, 52, have been given 18-week prison sentences suspended for two years at Winchester Crown Court in connection with the death of teenager Emily Lewis.

Reading her victim impact statement to the court, Emily’s mother Nicola, wiping back tears, said looking at Lawrence: “It is two and a half years and you have kept us in this hell, you could have taken responsibility for what happened that day but you have chosen not to. To me, you are just a coward only thinking about yourself. You show no remorse.”

She described Emily as a “fun, quiet, caring young girl with a wicked sense of humour”, adding: “We loved her so much but now our hearts are empty.”

Remembering the day of Emily’s death, when “all I can see is Emily’s blue lips and her saying to me that she cannot breathe”, Nicola said, “I couldn’t help her and this haunts me daily. I cannot get the image out of my head. That is why I survive and not live because of what you did to me and my family on that day.”

Speedboat driver Lawrence at Winchester Crown Court (PA Wire)

She continued, “I remember screaming, hearing Amy scream and this is when I knew we were going to have to turn the life support machine off.”

Emily’s father, Simon, said of this moment: “I reminded her while I sat holding her hand, knowing full well that she could not hear me as she had already passed away at this point, that I would remember her as a baby holding my finger while she had her bottle.”

He continued: “The death of my amazing, wonderful daughter Emily has truly broken me. There is no day, hour or minute that I do not think about her. I miss her so much that some days that pain is physical. I want and need her back in my life, yet I know that this is not possible.”

Criticising Lawrence for being “unprofessional, terse and dismissive” in the moments after the crash, Mr Lewis added: “I find it very disappointing that you were not strong enough to admit you made a mistake.”

Michael Howley, 52, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, previously seen leaving Southampton Magistrates' Court (PA)

Lawrence was previously convicted of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed. Howley, 52, the owner of the now defunct Seadogz which ran the boat trips, had been convicted of not operating the boat safely.

Emily died during the “adrenaline-fuelled” speedboat ride when the skipper “failed to pay attention” and drove straight at a metal buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, a court had previously heard.

The teenager suffered “unsurvivable” injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water at 10.11am on August 22, 2020. A number of other passengers were seriously injured.

Christine Agnew KC, prosecuting, previously told Winchester Crown Court that Emily’s parents had decided to take their daughters, Emily and 18-year-old Amy, for the speedboat ride.

She said: “This was to be a high-thrills ride. Tragically it was both a high-thrills and ultimately an extremely dangerous ride, which ended with the death of Emily, the 15-year-old.

“She died from internal injuries she sustained by being crushed against the metal handle immediately in front of her, when the boat crashed head on into a metal buoy which Michael Lawrence appears not to have seen.

“Perhaps because he wasn’t paying attention and was distracted, or because he was planning to take a sharp turn around it, and because he wasn’t paying close enough attention, he miscalculated the turn.

“In either event the prosecution say that his actions that day fell far below those of a competent skipper.”

A selfie taken by Michael Lawrence at the start of the fatal ride (PA)

At hospital, doctors found that Emily had suffered unsurvivable brain damage and Ms Agnew added: “Her family took the unspeakably difficult decision to turn off Emily’s life support system and she died.”

She said Amy Lewis broke her arm in the collision and passed out, Mrs Lewis suffered a fractured right wrist, and her husband suffered a strained right knee and wrist and a chest injury.

Ms Agnew said that Howley faced a lesser charge of failing to ensure the safe operation of the Rib by not having policies and procedures in place to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Ms Agnew said that Lawrence had provided a safety briefing ahead of the ride but said passengers felt it was more concerned with Covid restrictions than what to do in the circumstances of an accident.

Karim Khalil KC, representing Lawrence, a former RNLI lifeboatman, previously told the jury: “He did, in so far as he was able, keep a proper lookout and he did not travel at an improper speed.”

He added that Lawrence had been in shock and suffering PTSD after the accident, and added: “He is a genuinely decent man who has been doing his best to explain and understand how this happened.”

James Newton-Price KC, representing Howley, also a former lifeboatman, said that his client “did what he reasonably could” to ensure the safety of those using his two Ribs.

He said: “The two Ribs were made by high quality manufacturers, he invested a lot of money in them, they were regularly serviced and well-maintained.

“He also ensured the people he employed, many of them lifeboat crew, were good seamen, he paid for and employed trustworthy and reliable skippers.”

After the verdict against Howley was delivered, the court was told by prosecution solicitor David Richards KC that Seadogz had received three complaints from injured passengers in 10 years – but none of those injuries resulted in criminal charges.

