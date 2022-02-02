Two men are set to stand trial in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a high-speed accident in a sightseeing boat.

Emily Lewis was among 12 people taken to hospital after the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) collided with a buoy in the Solent in Southampton on 22 August 2020.

Michael Lawrence, 54, who was driving the boat, and Michael Howley, 51, the owner of Seadogz, the company which operated the boat trip, both appeared for a preliminary hearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

An inquest opened into Emily's death heard she was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she died of an upper abdominal injury despite attempts to save her life.

Both men entered a not guilty plea in court today - Mr Lawrence to the charge of gross negligence manslaughter of Emily and Mr Howley to the charges of owning the RIB and failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure the boat operated in a safe manner as well as failing to operate the company - Seadogz - in a safe manner.

Michael Howley, 51, the owner of boat trip company, Seadogz, leaves Southampton Magistrates' Court, Hampshire (PA)

The family said in a statement released previously through Hampshire police: “We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don’t seem available to express our deep sense of loss.”

Stuart Parkes, headteacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, described her as “kind, compassionate” and as a “bright, conscientious student.”

Sarah Barnard, defending the pair, said of Lawrence: “The issues are that this was an unfortunate accident, it was not caused by gross negligence.”

District Judge Anthony Callaway sent the case for trial at Winchester Crown Court and released the two defendants on unconditional bail until the first hearing on 2 March, 2022.

He told them: “This matter goes for trial at the crown court sitting at Winchester, the first hearing of the case will be 2 March.

“I propose to grant you unconditional bail until 2 March. Thank you gentlemen for attending today.”

It is understood that Emily’s father, mother Nikki and 19-year-old sister Amy were also on the boat, and that both her mother and sister suffered broken arms. An inquest heard Emily was accompanied to hospital by her father, Simon Lewis, from the Park Gate area of Southampton.

The crash on 22 August happened shortly after 10am on Saturday between Netley Abbey and Hythe Pier.